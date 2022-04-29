Burna Boy “shuts down” Madison Square Garden with historic concert

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has officially become the first Nigerian artiste to sell out a show at the Madison Square Garden, New York.

The much anticipated ‘One Night In Space’ concert on Thursday saw the “African giant” single-handedly entertain fans to the fullest at the over 20 000 capacity facility.

The patrons in the arena were joined by close to 100,000 others who had joined the online stream via YouTube.

According to entertainment analysts, Burna Boy becomes the only African to make this achievement.

For over three hours, Burna treated the crowd to back-to-back hits together with his band The Outsiders.

Burna Boy joins Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey on the list of Artistes, who have sold out the world's most famous arena, 20,789 capacity Madison Square Garden in New York.#BurnaMSG #Burnaboy #OneNightInSpace pic.twitter.com/nMutlmaidB — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 29, 2022

Among the songs performed on the night was Ghanaian artist, Black Sherif’s Second Sermon Remix, excerpts of which have gone viral on social media since Thursday.

Prior to the show, questions were rife about when the African Giant was going to release his upcoming album.

He announced for the first time on the night that the project is scheduled to drop on July 2, 2022.

Known in real life as Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Burha seems to be taken his craft to every corner of the globe, pushing the African continent.

Burna recently toured Europe selling out the 20,300 capacity Accor Arena in Paris twice, the 13,000 capacity 3Arena in Ireland, and the 9,500 capacity Geneva Arena in Switzerland.