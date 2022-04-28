Ghana’s Dr Kwame Nkrumah to be reburied - party

Ghana
One of Ghana’s opposition political parties, The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has announced plans to rebury the country’s first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.
general Secretary of the party, Nana Yaa Jantua claims that the freedom fighter was not given a befitting burial hence the decision for the reburial which has been planned for November this year.
The CPP believes the “restless” soul of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah needs to rest, she told local media on Wednesday during a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum on Wednesday while celebrating 50 years since the demise of Nkrumah.
The party also added that “in no time, the CPP will bring out the timetable of activities that will culminate in the actual funeral and will also inaugurate a funeral committee in due course.”
The CPP reiterated its demand for the government to return assets seized from Dr. Kwame Nkrumah after he was overthrown in 1966.
Private media house, Joy news has this video from the visit.
The country’s founding leader, Kwame Nkrumah died on April 27, 1972.
Dr. Nkrumah was overthrown by a coup led by Col. Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka on February 24, 1966. He was out of the country when his administration was ousted. Dr Kwame Nkrumah was also the country’s first Prime Minister.
