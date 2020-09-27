World about to cross the Million Covid-19 Deaths

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide surpassing 32 million, the one million coronavirus related deaths mark should shortly be reached, as the situation has worsened in several countries.

The United States remain the country with the most contaminations with close to 7 million confirmed cases, and 200 000 deaths.

India, who has struggled to stop an incredible surge in cases the past three months, has seen the number of deaths climb to 100 000.

The World Health Organization said that Africa has reported both the lowest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world and that fears the pandemic might devastate the continent have so far failed to materialize.

"Certainly, the reported numbers and most importantly, the reported deaths from Africa are low, and they're the lowest in the world. So, yes, it is not a catastrophe by any means. And I would say and again, I've said it, that Africa has many lessons to teach the world about how to be resilient, how to be creative", assures WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan.

Ryan credited humanitarian agencies and governments in Africa for the protection of vulnerable populations, such as those living with HIV and refugees.

The strength of community health workers across Africa has proven helpful in detecting and stopping the virus from spreading, according to the WHO.

The U.N. health agency's emergencies chief did however stress that "Africa needs to remain on guard," noting that the virus has had different impacts across the continent's 55 countries.