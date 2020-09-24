Malian Interim President Bah Ndaw Makes First Official Appearance

Mali
In his first public official appearance since being appointed Mali’s interim president — following the coup d’état in August, Bah Ndaw, a retired colonel and former defence minister from the camp of ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, met with ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan in Bamako on Thursday, on the eve of his swearing-in.
The former Nigerian president — who has been assisting with the ongoing political crisis over recent months, communicated in a meeting with his delegation, President Ndaw and other officers of the NCPS junta, that the 15 nation bloc could announce on Friday whether these official appointments would satisfy the organisation’s conditions to lift sanctions.
The 70-year-old interim president will rule for a maximum of 18 months before staging nationwide elections.
Junta head, Colonel Assimi Goita will serve as his interim vice president.
01:00
Elumelu, Muyembe and Tambadou among world's most inflential people - Time Magazine
01:20
Guinea electoral register 'of sufficient quality' for October elections: ECOWAS
01:20
Pascal Affi N'Guessan Heeds Anti-Ouattara Civil Disobedience Calls
01:00
African Union urges Mali junta to restore civilian rule
01:00
Mali Bids Adieu to Moussa Traoré with a State Funeral in His Honour
01:05
Mali junta to appoint interim president after embargo threat