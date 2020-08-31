Die-in protest against racism staged in London

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the streets of London, blocking traffic outside Notting Hill tube station and lying down in the road staging die-in.

The "Million People March" is advocating against racial injustice and is taking place instead of this year's Notting Hill carnival.

Organisers have said the event is more important than ever amid the worldwide campaign for justice after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Naomi Bennett, protester and nurse spoke to the press;

"I’ve known about deaths in custody of black people, from when I was, from back in the 90s. We’ve been protesting all these years. Fortunately the George Floyd (death), has just highlighted that to the rest of the world. Now this is a fight that is not new to black people in this country."

Aside from highlighting racial injustice in the UK, organisers said the march was also to denounce forthcoming government spending on prisons.

The "Million People March" was held in place of the annual Notting Hill Carnival, which will be streamed online this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Notting Hill Carnival is Europe's biggest street fair, tracing its roots to the late 1950s.

The Million People March comes the day after thousands of people gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London to protest against lockdown restrictions and the wearing of face masks.

