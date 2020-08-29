Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Thousands protest oil spill and government in Mauritius

People hold up the national flag and placards as they protest against the government's response to the tanker oil spill disaster in Port Louis, Mauritius   -  
Copyright © africanews
FABIEN DUBESSAY/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Mauritius

Thousands of people marched on Saturday in Port Louis, the capital city of Mauritius, a month after a grounded Japanese ship leaked over 1,000 tons of fuel oil into the island's fragile marine areas.

They denounced the government's handling of the oil spill and demanded its resignation.

The protesters waved the country's flag and shouted messages such as "You have no shame".

Locals and environment activists have asked for an investigation into why the ship strayed miles off course.

The spill has been a severe blow to the island's tourism industry, on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 39 dead dolphins have washed ashore and experts fear the fuel's chemicals may be to blame.

There are concerns that the wreckage could also weaken coral reefs and the fragile ecosystem of the island's mangroves.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..