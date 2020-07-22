Mozambique : 14.9 billion USD gas agreement [Business Africa]

Financing agreement of more than 14 billion dollars in Mozambique for the largest gas project on the African continent *.

This is the biggest gas project ever financed in Africa between the Total French group and the government of Mozambique; with 14.9 billion USD in direct loans to finance vast undersea reserves.

Some twenty banks and credit agencies, including the African Development Bank, are involved in this project.

Energy: a portal to foster African talent

*The African Energy Chamber is preparing for the post-Covid era with the opening to African youth of a portal that allows the recruitment of hundreds of young Africans in the oil and gas sector.

The African Chamber of Energy opens employment doors to hundreds of young people from across the continent. A free job portal for the continental workforce in the Energy sector.

At least 30 different skills in oil and gas could minimize the impact of the coronavirus according to the initiators.