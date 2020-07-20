Zimbabwe arrests 100,000 for flouting lockdown rules - Police

Police in Zimbabwe over the weekend confirmed the arrest of over 100,000 people for violating regulations aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. The figure spans from March till date, they further disclosed.

Around 1,000 were arrested in the last two days for “unnecessary movement” or for not wearing face masks. Restrictions have been eased slightly in the country, where more than 1,500 infections have been confirmed.

Critics accuse the government of using the measures to target the opposition and arrest activists, a charge which Harare denies.

Opposition and civil society groups are mobilising for nationwide protests on 31 July to demand that President Emmerson Mnangagwa steps down.

Under current regulations, all Zimbabweans returning from abroad are required to remain in quarantine for three weeks at a government-approved facility.

According to police, a total of 276 people had fled quarantine centres, including some who had tested positive.

Almost 30 of them had been arrested, and would be taken to court for exposing their families and communities to the virus. They included two men who had infected seven members of a family, state television reported.