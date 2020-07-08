Welcome to Africanews

Senegal: COVID-19 slams Agric sector [Grand Angle]

By Africanews

In Senegal, the agricultural sector is hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis. Agriculture represents 15% of the GDP and a large part of the population located in the coastal zone of Niayes, between Dakar and Saint-Louis depend on it. 80% of the fruit and vegetables on the Dakar market come from this region; while cultivation is abundant, sales are made on a shoestring basis.

The Morning Call

