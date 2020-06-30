Somalia, Eswatini, Togo, others elected veeps of 75th UN Gen. Assembly

Somali has been elected Vice President of the 75th session of the United Nationals General Assembly, UNGA which will run for the year 2020 / 2021.

Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir was last week elected President of the session and he takes over from Nigeria’s Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, who was president of the outgoing (74th) session.

Somalia’s permanent envoy to the UN, ambassador Abukar Osman will be occupying the position. It is not the first time the country is holding the top post. Its envoys have previously served in the 18th, 34th and 41st sessions, the Somali Mission at the UN said.

Ambassador Abukar is among 21 Vice Presidents for the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. The Vice-Presidents are elected according to a pattern that ensures equitable geographical representation, the UN Library says. Aside Somalia; Togo, Mali, Libya, Eswatini Cameroon are also serving as veeps from the African region.

In the 74th session, four African countries served in vice presidential capacities: Cape Verde, Congo Republic, Tunisia and Zimbabwe. The five permanent members of the Security Council are always represented as veeps – France, Russia, China, the United States and United Kingdom.

Congratulations to volkan_bozkir of Turkey, for his selection as President of the 75th #UNGA session.



I thank the current UN_PGA, Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, for his capable stewardship of the General Assembly at this extraordinary time. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 22, 2020

Somalia celebrates ‘feat’

Congratulations to the Somali government and people! Also, i would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the brotherly people and country of Turkey volkan_bozkir and you have our full support unga75, we are looking forward to working with you . #SomaliaAt60 #UNat75???? — Amb. Abukar Osman (Baale) (@AbukarOsman1) June 29, 2020

Somalia’s PR to the UN , Amb AbukarOsman1 has been elected the VP of the ??#UNGA 75th Session with support from UN members. Amb Abukar will preside over important affairs at the UN. Sincere congratulations to Amb Balle. It’s a testimony to the success of Somalia’s Foreign Policy — Amb. Ahmed Awad (@MinisterMOFA) June 29, 2020

Brotherhood shaped by destiny and design now sharing leadership at a global platform. A 75th UN General Assembly whose Presidency led by #Turkey ??'s volkan_bozkir will see #Somalia ??' s AbukarOsman1 as the Vice-President. ?????! Congratulations. https://t.co/KAClKZyInO — Abdinur Mohamed (@AbdinurMAhmed) June 29, 2020

??Amb AbukarOsman1 has been elected as the VP of the

??#UNGA 75th Session (2020/21)



?? has proudly served in this capacity the following times:



▪️1963-64: HE Dr. Hassan N. Elmi

▪️1979-1980: HE Abdirizak H. Hussien/HE Ahmed M. Aden”Qaybe”

▪️1986-87: HE Abdullahi S. Osman pic.twitter.com/k8oF3zztYd — Ministry of Information (MOISOMALIA) June 29, 2020

My heartfelt congratulations to Amb AbukarOsman1 who was elected as the Vice President of the 75th #UNGA ?? has regained its diplomacy prominence.MofaSomalia MinisterMOFA SomaliaatUN pic.twitter.com/jqxWLwH4tl — Abdillahi Bidhan (@mrbidhaan) June 29, 2020

About the Ordinary Sessions and its president

The General Assembly meets annually in regular session, intensively from September to December, and resumes in January until all issues on the agenda are addressed – which often is just before the next session starts.

Since the 60th session in 2005, the President-elect of the General Assembly suggests a theme of global concern for the upcoming general debate, based on informal discussions with Member States, the President of the current session of the General Assembly, and the Secretary-General.

Shortly after his/her election, the President-elect sends a letter to all Member States announcing the theme for the upcoming general debate and inviting them to focus their speeches on the proposed theme.

About the UNGA

The General Assembly is one of the six main organs of the United Nations, the only one in which all Member States have equal representation: one nation, one vote.

All 193 Member States of the United Nations are represented in this unique forum to discuss and work together on a wide array of international issues covered by the UN Charter, such as development, peace and security, international law, etc.

In September, all the Members meet in the General Assembly Hall in New York for the annual General Assembly session.