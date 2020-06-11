Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000 mark; 5,500+ deaths

Africa’s COVID-19 statistics passed the 200,000 mark as of Wednesday June 10. The John Hopkins University portal put the exact figure at 202,864 cases as of Tuesday midday.

The death toll had also reached 5,539 according to the university whiles 90,813 people had so far recovered from the virus. The most affected countries are South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana, Sudan, Morocco and Cameroon.

Egypt tops the list on death toll with over 1,300 with South Africa recording a total of 1200 deaths.

The countries with the highest number of cases are South Africa with 52,991, Egypt with 36,829, Nigeria with 13,464, Algeria with 10,382 and Ghana with 10,201.

Since it was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, COVID-19 has spread across the world leading the World Health Organization to declare it a pandemic.

It has so far killed more than 411,000 people worldwide, with total infections exceeding 7.23 million, while over 3.37 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.