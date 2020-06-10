Coronavirus in Africa: 202,864 cases; 5,539 deaths; 90,813 recoveries

There are now more than over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 10 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 202,864

Number of deaths = 5,539

Recoveries = 90,813

Active cases = 106,512

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 10,382

Angola – 96

Benin – 305

Botswana – 42

Burkina Faso – 891

Burundi – 83

Cameroon – 8,312

Cape Verde – 585

Central African Republic – 1,850

Chad – 844

Comoros – 141

Congo-Brazzaville – 728

DR Congo – 4,259

Djibouti – 4,331

Egypt – 36,829

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 40

Eswatini – 371

Ethiopia – 2,336

Gabon – 3,247

(The) Gambia – 28

Ghana – 10,201

Guinea – 4,258

Guinea-Bissau – 1,389

Ivory Coast – 3,995

Kenya – 2,989

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 383

Libya – 359

Madagascar – 1,138

Malawi – 455

Mali – 1,586

Mauritania – 1,164

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,437

Mozambique – 453

Namibia – 31

Niger – 974

Nigeria- 13,464

Rwanda – 463

Sao Tome and Principe – 514

Senegal – 4,516

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,025

Somalia – 2,416

South Africa – 52,991

South Sudan – 1,604

Sudan – 6,427

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 501

Tunisia – 1,087

Uganda – 657

Zambia – 1,200

Zimbabwe – 314

