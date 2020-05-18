Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Africa's 1000+ coronavirus cases: SA tops; Gabon, Sudan etc. [List]

Africa's 1000+ coronavirus cases: SA tops; Gabon, Sudan etc. [List]
By Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Africa

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continent continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization’s Africa regional head warns that a spike is likely to result in the wake of steadily improving and increased testing.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 1000 mark with only South Africa and Egypt breaching the 10,000 mark.

South Africa one of Africa’s most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Centers for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 1000 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

All figures valid as of May 18 at 07:00 GMT

Major African stats: May 18 at 6:00 GMT:

  • Confirmed cases = 84,521
  • Number of deaths = 2,759
  • Recoveries = 32,515
  • Active cases = 49,322

North Africa

  • Algeria – 7,019
  • Egypt – 12,229
  • Morocco – 6,870
  • Tunisia – 1,037

West Africa

  • Ghana – 5,735
  • Guinea – 2,658
  • Ivory Coast – 2,109
  • Nigeria – 5,959
  • Senegal – 2,480

Central Africa

  • Cameroon – 3,105
  • DR Congo – 1,455
  • Gabon – 1,320

East Africa

  • Djibouti – 1,401
  • Somalia – 1,421
  • Sudan – 2,289

Southern Africa

  • South Africa – 15,515

Details: Most impacted countries per region

  • North Africa = Egypt: 12,229 cases, 3,174 recoveries, 630 deaths
  • Central Africa = Cameroon: 3,105 cases, 1,567 recoveries, 140 deaths
  • West Africa = Nigeria: 5,959 cases, 1,594 recoveries, 182 deaths
  • East Africa = Sudan: 2,289 cases, 222 recoveries, 97 deaths
  • Southern Africa = South Africa: 13,515 cases, 7,006 recoveries, 264 deaths
SUGGESTED READING: rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Africa II

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..