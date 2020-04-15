Coronavirus in 52 African countries: 16,200+ cases, 873 deaths, 3,235 recoveries

There are now more than over 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 145

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

SUGGESTED

READING

Major African stats as of April 15 as of 6 am GMT :

Confirmed cases = 16,265

Number of deaths = 873

Recoveries = 3,235

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 2,070

Angola – 19

Benin – 35

Botswana – 13

Burkina Faso – 528

Burundi – 5

Cameroon – 848

Cape Verde – 11

Central African Republic – 11

Chad – 23

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 74

DR Congo – 241

Djibouti – 363

Egypt – 2,350

Equatorial Guinea – 41

Eritrea – 35

Eswatini – 15

Ethiopia – 82

Gabon – 57

(The) Gambia – 9

Ghana – 636

Guinea – 363

Guinea-Bissau – 43

Ivory Coast – 638

Kenya – 216

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 59

Libya – 35

Madagascar – 108

Malawi – 16

Mali – 144

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 324

Morocco – 1,888

Mozambique – 28

Namibia – 16

Niger – 570

Nigeria- 373

Rwanda – 134

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 299

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 11

Somalia – 60

South Africa – 2,415

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 32

Tanzania – 53

Togo – 77

Tunisia – 747

Uganda – 55

Zambia – 45

Zimbabwe – 18

SUGGESTED

READING