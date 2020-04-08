Burundi's football season continues amidst COVID-19 threat

*Burundi has continued with its football league fixtures despite the danger posed by the novel coronavirus.Training hard, first division team Vital’O FC hope to reach the end of the championship on high. *

Jean Gilbert Kanyenkore, coach of the Vital’O FC football team said he is satisfied with the development of his players and the work of the staff.

“We got off to a bad start, but today I’m still happy. Seeing the team evolve from zero, we have still managed to get up to third or fourth place in the championship now and it’s not over yet,” he added.

The East African Nation announced the discovery of the first three confirmed cases of COVID-19 earlier this week.

“They told us that we should always wash our hands with soap or other antiseptic products, to not get too close to people face to face, we should observe at least one meter distance, not greet each other using our hands, not shake hands, no contact. So all these are precautions that must be taken,” Kanyenkore said.

Spectators’ temperatures will be checked upon their entry into stadiums, while hand-washing will also be fervently encouraged. Elsewhere, football league fixtures are still being played in Belarus and Tajikistan.