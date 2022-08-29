FC Barcelona: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang physically assaulted and robbed

International Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his wife were physically assaulted and robbed Sunday night in their house in Barcelona's suburbs. According to local media, at least four hooded men forced entry into the player's home at 1 am carrying firearms and iron bars. The aggressors tied Aubameyang and his wife's hands and held them on the floor for as long as an hour.

They requested the couple to open the safe before leaving the house with their valuables which include luxury jewels. Aubameyang and his wife were already robbed two months ago but luckily were out of their house. Although both were lightly hit by the armed men, they refused to go to the hospital wishing to stay with their children present at the time of the attack.

Other top footballers have recently been victims of burglaries in Spain. In June, six people were arrested as part of an investigation into the burglary of the house owned by former Brazilian striker Ronaldo and where Paris Saint-Germain player Marco Verratti lived in Ibiza. The loot was estimated at 3 million euros by the Spanish press. And more recently, in August, another Barcelona player Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen in broad daylight while signing autographs.

Aubameyang's thieves had not yet been caught on August 29. The player joined FC Barcelona in February but there are rumours he could soon move to Chelsea.