COVID-19: Sierra Leone free, brace up to prevent cases [Morning Call]

Sierra Leone is among a few countries in Africa free from coronavirus. The west african country suffered heavily from an Ebola outbreak in 2014.
In an effort to prevent coronavirus, president, Dr. Julius Maada Bio declared a state of Public Health Emergency. The 12 months state of emergency started on Tuesday 24th of March.@jerrybambi1
