Ambitions of the CEMAC scholarship [Business Africa]

The Central African Stock Exchange wants to accelerate economic diversification of the sub-region following a listing operation on the Central African Stock Exchange.

After the merger-absorption of the Douala stock exchange a little more than 8 months ago and the hosting of its very first listing last February, the Central African Stock Exchange wants to accelerate the listing operations of the sub-region, and go beyond 3 weekly operations.

According to its managing director, this should be based on 3 essential elements of the growing curve: the volume of securities traded for an amount of nearly US$33 million; the overall market capitalization and the outstanding bonds which amount to more than US$1.25 billion.

Jean Claude Ngbwa is the Director General of the Central African Unified Stock Exchange.

He reviews the current state of affairs following the merger of the Douala Stock Exchange in Cameroon and the Libreville Stock Exchange in Gabon, and the various strategies put in place to attract investors.

