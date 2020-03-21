Cameroon streets crowded despite COVID-19

Despite preventive messages and recommendations announced by the Cameroonian government in dealing with the rising cases of the new coronavirus, many are not adhering to these measures.

Notwithstanding the ban of more than 50 people at public places, this is not the case in Cameroon’s economic capital,Douala

Few respect the hygiene rules announced by authorities in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

“The government must take tough action against stubborn people. I, on the other hand, I am a shopkeeper, I respect the standards, I clean before opening’‘, a shopkeeper Olivier Ndogmo, said.

In the economic capital, where the informal sector accounts for more than 80% of economic activity, the vast majority of the population refuses to remain confined to their homes. Many feel that they cannot make ends meet and feed their families at home.

“We feel these measures have not taken into account the specific character of Cameroon an economist Sylvain Tchokoga, said.

‘‘We have put in place exactly the measures that other nations have taken, but those nations – or those countries – have the coercive means to enforce the measures taken by the government”, he added.

Cameroon has so far recorded 20 new coronavirus cases, the second highest figure in Central Africa after the DRC with 23 confirmed cases.