South Africa's coronavirus cases hit seven

Africa had a coronavirus-free weekend with no new country joining the eight “victims” as at last weekend. But as at today (March 9) South Africa reported that its current cases was at seven.

Health Minister in a press briefing confirmed that four new cases had been recorded in addition to the three cases that were being handled as at Sunday, March 8.

Second and third cases of the COVID-19 were confirmed on Saturday and Sunday. The second case involved a woman who had been in Italy among a group of ten people including the first case in the country.

A local news outlet gave a breakdown of the four new cases.

38-year-old female who has identified 16 contacts,

A male who has identified 15 contacts,

45-year-old male who has identified 13 contacts and

38-year-old male who has identified 21 contacts

On Friday, Cameroonian authorities confirmed two cases of the new coronavirus, a Cameroonian citizen who had been in Italy and another who had been in close contact with the first confirmed subject, a Frenchman.

Togo reported its very first case, a 42-year-old Togolese woman who had been in Benin, Germany, France and Turkey between February and March, and who returned to Togolese territory by land via the Benin-Togo border.

More than 40 cases have been recorded in Africa, including Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. Worldwide, more than 100,000 known cases have been recorded since the beginning of the epidemic, according to the World Health Organisation.