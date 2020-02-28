Guinea's Alpha Conde postpones Sunday's referendum, legislative elections

Guinea’s president Alpha Condé on Friday announced a ‘slight postponement’ of Sunday’s scheduled referendum on a new constitution and legislative elections, following months of deadly protests against what the opposition sees as a manoeuvre to stay in power.

“It is out of national and sub-regional responsibility that we accepted a slight postponement of the election date,” Condé said on national television.

“This is neither a capitulation nor a step backwards,” he added, assuring that “the people of Guinea will freely express their choice through the referendum and freely choose their deputies,” without setting a new date.