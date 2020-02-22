Ivorian Child finally home after being discovered dead in a plane in France

The body of Laurent Barthélémy Ani Guibahi, a 14-year-old child from Ivory Coast who was found dead last month in the landing gear of a plane at Roissy airport, near Paris, arrives at Abidjan airport.

“I needed to get the body of my child back,” says Ani Marius, the father of the child. “I am relieved, I am happy to bring the body of my child back to the homeland, to the family.”

His body was found in the undercarriage of a plane that had arrived in Paris from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire in January 2020.

“He is a fellow citizen who died in tragic circumstances. It is normal that the government show its support, no matter who would have been in this situation,” said Amadou Koné, Ivory Coast transportation minister.