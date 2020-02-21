Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

C.A.R: MINUSCA officials accused of inflaming crisis [No Comment]

For several weeks now, three senior MINUSCA officials, who are responsible for establishing contacts between the armed groups and the Central African Government have been accused by the population of manipulating the crisis in the Central African Republic. More than a thousand young people demonstrated on Monday February 17 at the so-called UN roundabout in Bangui to demand their expulsion from Central African territory. At the time of filing this, there have been no reaction from the officials.

More about
Central African Republic United Nations Demonstration crisis

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..