Coronavirus' impact on the African airline industry [Business Africa]

The coronavirus epidemic is threatening African airlines, figures show a considerable decrease in the number of flights to China.

African airlines are being cautious in the face of the coronavirus outbreak classified by the WHO as a “public health emergency of international concern”.

Six airlines from the continent that serve China have suspended their various routes. And for the time being, only Ethiopian airlines, which operates more than half of the flights to China, is maintaining flights to a country that is increasingly under quarantine due to the current situation.

In this episode, Abdérrahmane BERTHE, the CEO of the Association of African Airlines, joins us from Nairobi, Kenya to talk about the impact of this epidemic on the African economy.