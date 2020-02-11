Kenyans bid farewell to ex-president Moi

Kenya
Kenyans on Wednesday flocked the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi for the funeral of former president Daniel Arap Moi.
Moi, who led the country for 24 years, died last week at the age of 95. He will be buried on Wednesday at his Kabarak home in Nakuru county after Tuesday’s funeral.
Tuesday has been declared a public holiday in Kenya in his honour, and a large turnout is expected at the ceremony in Nyayo National Stadium.
According to the Daily Nation newspaper, this is the day’s order of events:
- 08:00 – Members of public to be seated
- 08.30 – Funeral procession leaves parliament for Nyayo National Stadium
- 10:00 – State officials and guests to be seated
- 10:30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to be seated
- 10:45 – Memorial service begins
- 12:00 to 14:00 – Speeches and tributes
- 14:00 – Casket is taken to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi
African leaders attend funeral
African heads of state including Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir joined mourners at Moi’s funeral.
Kenya’s Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said earlier that seven heads of state and 18 foreign delegations are expected to attend the state funeral.
List of sitting African Heads of State expected at Nyayo Stadium for President Daniel Moi's #NyayoFarewell Ceremony Today— Honourable Media Africa™ (@HonourableMedia) February 11, 2020
»Paul Kagame??
»Yoweri Museveni??
»Salva Kirr??
»John Magufuli??
»Sahle Zewde??
»Felix Tshiseked??
»Ismail Guelleh??#MoiFinalJourney#RIPMoi
(?Courtesy) pic.twitter.com/jyZRUYHk8G
His Royal Highness, the Duke of Gloucester, is representing the— UK in Kenya (UKinKenya) February 11, 2020
RoyalFamilyat today’s Memorial Service for Kenya’s Second President, H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.
His Royal Highness is Her Majesty The Queen’s Cousin. #NyayoFarewell #RIPMoi #MoiFinalJourney pic.twitter.com/2kbeh084hK
