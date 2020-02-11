Kenyans bid farewell to ex-president Moi

Kenyans on Wednesday flocked the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi for the funeral of former president Daniel Arap Moi.

Moi, who led the country for 24 years, died last week at the age of 95. He will be buried on Wednesday at his Kabarak home in Nakuru county after Tuesday’s funeral.

Tuesday has been declared a public holiday in Kenya in his honour, and a large turnout is expected at the ceremony in Nyayo National Stadium.

According to the Daily Nation newspaper, this is the day’s order of events:

08:00 – Members of public to be seated

08.30 – Funeral procession leaves parliament for Nyayo National Stadium

10:00 – State officials and guests to be seated

10:30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to be seated

10:45 – Memorial service begins

12:00 to 14:00 – Speeches and tributes

14:00 – Casket is taken to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi

African leaders attend funeral

African heads of state including Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir joined mourners at Moi’s funeral.

Kenya’s Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said earlier that seven heads of state and 18 foreign delegations are expected to attend the state funeral.

