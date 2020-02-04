Welcome to Africanews

World leaders pay tribute to Kenya's ex-president Moi

Several world leaders including African heads of state have commiserated with the Kenyan people following the death of its longest-serving president Daniel Arap Moi, who passed on at Nairobi Hospital.

Moi, a former schoolteacher who ruled Kenya for 24 years, becoming the country’s longest-serving president had been in hospital for over a month.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of a great man of an African state,” Kenyatta said in a statement.

He ordered a period of national mourning until a state funeral is held, on a date not yet announced.

The former president died “in the early morning of February 4 at Nairobi hospital in the presence of his family,” Kenyatta said.

Presidents from the East African region including Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli were among those who took to social media to eulogise Moi.

