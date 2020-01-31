ECOWAS attempts to break political deadlock in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau
A visiting commission from the economic community of West African states, ECOWAS wants to save Guinea Bissau from recurrent outbreaks of political instability.
The country is currently facing post-presidential election tension following the announcing of the official results by the National Electoral Commission. The former ruling party, the PAIGC contests the outcome.
Umaro Sissoco Embalo won the second round of the presidential election held on 29 December with 53.55% . While the candidate of the traditional ruling party PAIGC, Simoes Perreira trailed with 46.45%, according to the results of the National Electoral Commission (CNE).
The Committee exceptionally recommends that: firstly, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) initiate a procedure to verify the nationwide consolidation of the data from the regional commissions during the second round. Secondly, that this verification will be carried out under the guidance of ECOWAS with the two cand
