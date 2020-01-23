Stricter regulations for CEMAC financial transactions [Business Africa]

Bank of Central African States toughens regulations. From now on, banking institutions in the CEMAC region will face stricter control of all their financial transactions.

Banking institutions in the six countries of the CEMAC zone are now subject to stricter regulations concerning the transmission of data on their financial transactions to the Central Bank.

The instruction of BEAC Governor Abbas Tolli Mahamat, which came into force at the beginning of this year, provides for sanctions for those institutions that disregard these directives.

Congo: Ekomeli, chalk not dust

Congolese start-up, Ekomeli aims to produce non-polluting chalk at a lower cost and available across the country.

Its founder Roderick Horcky Matoundou set out to create a school chalk that meets international standards in a country determined to reform its educational system.

Intrusion into the premises of ekoméli, which won the 2018 Start-up of the Year award.