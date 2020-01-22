Could 'Luanda Leaks' really be political witch hunt? [Morning Call]

It’s all over the news. Angola’s Isabel Dos Santos is shown in a trove of files published on Sunday by the New York-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to have siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars of public money into offshore accounts. The more than 715,000 files — dubbed “Luanda Leaks” — were investigated by 120 reporters in 20 countries.

And now, Angolans are calling for an international investigation into the world-wide dealings that allowed Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the former president, to become the richest woman in Africa. Also Portuguese bank EuroBic has announced it will end its business relationship dos Santos over the revelations that have placed her under scrutiny.

But Ms Dos Santos whose business deals range from Angola’s state oil company Sonangol to its biggest mobile phone provider, claims the revelations are untrue and a politically motivated witch hunt.

She explains in a series of tweets that the revelations were false and are in fact an attempt to divert public scrutiny from the real issues facing Angola.

So, what are the real issues here and where does Isabel Dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman’s wealth come from?

Paul Mango Alicerce is a member of parliament from the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola known as UNITA the second-largest political party in Angola.