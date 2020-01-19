First woman appointed to top Vatican post

Vatican
Pope Francis has appointed Francesca Di Giovanni to be the new undersecretary for multilateral affairs in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State.
It is a first at the Vatican for a woman.
Di Giovanni said she did not expect the appointment, but was looking forward to advance a “feminine point of view” in her new role.
The Pope "surprised us, as he often does, with this decision".
The Pope “surprised us, as he often does, with this decision”, Di Giovanni said.
Speaking to local media on Wednesday, she said she had not yet had the chance to speak with the Pope since her appointment, but that she intents to write to him.
AP
Go to video
Burkina Faso to Ethiopia: 2019 deadly year for places of worship worldwide
01:34
Pope urges South Sudan to seek unity, prays for Bolivia
01:00
Pope prays for Ethiopia as death toll from protest rises to 86
Go to video
Pope Francis prays for peace in Cameroon
Go to video
Pope tells U.K. to obey UN, give back Chagos Islands to Mauritius
01:04
Pope Francis presses for the poor in Madagascar