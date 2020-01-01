Guinea-Bissau outgoing president delivers New Year message amid tears

Outgoing president of Guinea-Bissau Jose Mario Vaz broke down as he delivered his new year’s address. Vaz said he was happy that he was leaving behind a stable country.

Vaz’s crisis-hit tenure which began in 2014 is due to end shortly. He lost a first-round vote to front-runners Domingos Simoes Pereira and Umaro Sissoco Embalo – both were his former Prime Ministers.

“No matter where I am, whether in Bissau, in my village, in my office, or in my rice field, every citizen, every leader and all those who believe in Guinea-Bissau, can always count on me, on my fraternal solidarity.

“I wish all Guineans a happy new year. Long live Guinea-Bissau! May God bless Guinea-Bissau and its people,” Vaz said. The results of the second round vote which was held on Sunday are expected on Wednesday.

Many hope the election will bring an end to a political crisis that has affected the west African country since 2015. Guinea-Bissau has a history of instability and violent changes of government.