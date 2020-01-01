Cameroon marks 60th Independence Day amid crises [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Cameroon, the first of the 17 African countries to gain independence in 1960, will mark its 60th anniversary on 1 January.
It may be a muted Independence Day in the central African nation. The nation is currently facing Boko Haram attacks in the far north and a violent separatist conflict in the English-speaking southwest.
Anthropologist and writer, Professor Charly Gabriel Mbock gives his view on the perceived colonial master’s continued control over the central African nation.
