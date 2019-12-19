African aviation: $200 million loss in 2020[Business Africa]

Large losses in prospect for African airlines next year, according to the International Air Transport Association.

The growth forecast in 2019, however, suggested a better economic outlook for African airlines in 2020.

Unfortunately, African carriers will experience a collective loss of USD 200 million next year, according to projections by the International Air Transport Association.

Consequences of high levels of government taxes and fees, among others.

Romuald Ngueyap, journalist and air transport specialist, joins from Douala in Cameroon. He reviewed the steps to be put in place to make African civil aviation profitable and efficient.