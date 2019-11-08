Tunisia PM visits Algiers, talks economy, security issues

Economy and security dominated discussions between Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Algeria’s Interim President, Abdelkader Bensalah on Friday.

As a prelude to Tunisia’s President’s visit to Algeria, Chahed’s visit to Algiers, focused on the possibility of ensuring coordination between the various security forces.

Chahed delivered a letter from the Tunisian head of state Kais Saeid for a future visit to Algeria. Details of the letter was not made public according to AFP.

The coordination between the security forces in Tunisia and Algeria is on a daily basis.

“It is an important meeting where we stressed on the importance of how necessary it is to proceed with the joint work on the common challenges that Algeria and Tunisia are facing, such as the security challenges. The coordination between the security forces in Tunisia and Algeria is on a daily basis. The coordination is on the economic level as well”, the Tunisian Prime Minister said.

After its revolution in 2011, Tunisia faced a rise in the jihadist movement, responsible for assassinations and attacks.

Algeria, for its part, has experienced a decade of bloody civil war from 1992-2002 between the army and an Islamist guerrilla group that killed 200,000 people.

AFP