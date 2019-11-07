Ex- Congolese war chief Ntaganda gets 30 years in prison for war crimes

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The International Criminal’s Court (ICC) on Thursday sentenced former Congolese war chief, Bosco Ntaganda to 30 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
This is the heaviest sentence ever handed down by the ICC which is based in the Hague.
Judge Robert Fremr cited ‘‘multiple crimes’‘, including sexual slavery and persecution for the sentencing.
Ntaganda has being at the Hague since 2013. He’s accused of recruiting child soldiers and ordering murders, looting and rapes committed by his troops in 2002 and 2003 in Ituri, in the north-eastern DRC.
According to NGO’s, more than 60,000 people lost their lives in the bloody violence in Ituri in 1999, an unstable and mineral-rich region.
AFP
