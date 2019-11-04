Sierra Leone's economy scores high in MCC report [Morning call]

Sierra Leone’s economy is doing well; so says the latest report of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) into the government’s performance in managing the affairs of the country.

According to the report, which was presented to President Julius Bio, out of a total of twenty policy areas assessed by the MCC, the government passed on the Promotion of Political rights, Promotion of Civil Liberties – Controlling Corruption and Putting Good Trade Policy in Place and in fact others.