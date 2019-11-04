Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Sierra Leone's economy scores high in MCC report [Morning call]

Sierra Leone's economy scores high in MCC report [Morning call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Sierra Leone’s economy is doing well; so says the latest report of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) into the government’s performance in managing the affairs of the country.

According to the report, which was presented to President Julius Bio, out of a total of twenty policy areas assessed by the MCC, the government passed on the Promotion of Political rights, Promotion of Civil Liberties – Controlling Corruption and Putting Good Trade Policy in Place and in fact others.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..