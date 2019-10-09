Welcome to Africanews

Al Qaeda’s West Africa affiliate claims attack on Malian army

with AGENCIES

Mali

Al Qaeda’s West Africa affiliate on Tuesday claimed responsibility for coordinated, deadly attacks last week on two army bases in central Mali.

Thirty-eight soldiers were killed and dozens others missing during attacks on bases in Boulkessi and Mondoro, in some of the worst violence seen against the army this year.

The attack underscored the reach and sophistication of jihadist groups operating in central Mali, which has slipped from government control despite the presence of the French army and other international forces.

From their stronghold in Mali, groups with al Qaeda and Islamic State links have been able to fan out across the Sahel, destabilising parts of Niger and Burkina Faso.

