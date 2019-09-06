Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore - President

Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore - President

Zimbabwe

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

Mugabe died in Singapore, where he has often received medical treatment in recent years, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” a post on Mnangagwa’s official presidential Twitter account said.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..