Mugabe in Singapore for medical trip

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, is in Singapore for a regular hospital visit, the privately-owned Zimbabwe daily Newsday reported on Wednesday.

The 94 year old left the country two weeks ago after an episode of hypertension,” according to a relative of Mugabe quoted by the newspaper.

Mugabe was accompanied by his wife Grace.

In power since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, Robert Mugabe was forced to resign last November in a coup by the army and his party, Zanu-PF.

He was replaced by his former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is a big favourite in the general elections to be held on 30 July.

There has been much speculation in Zimbabwe for years about the health of Robert Mugabe, who regularly travels to Singapore or Dubai for treatment.