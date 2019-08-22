Africa-Japan: the 7th TICAD in sight

Business Africa
The 7th Tokyo International Conference on Africa’s development begins next Tuesday, an event focusing on future relations between Africa and Yokohama.
Education, development, public and private sectors… These are some of the topicss to be discussed in Yokohama at the 7th Tokyo International Summit on African development.
TICAD 7 will come back to’‘The Nairobi Declaration’‘, adopted in 2016, which highlighted the idea of’the promotion of resilient health systems for quality of life”, such as one of its priority areas on the continent.
Africa which is considered as the continent that suffers the most from infectious and other diseases, is a real obstacle to its development.
Tunisia : satisfactory rating for economy
Good points for Tunisia whose reserves have increased this year thanks to income from tourism and exports.
Tunisia’s macroeconomic performance has been strong since the beginning of the year, recording 5.4 billion euros within 96 days of imports. Tourism, energy and mining sectors have reached their highest scores in nearly seven years.
Theses positive indicators come amidst many imbalances that the north african country is currently facing.
