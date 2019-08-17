FBI alleged arrest of Nigerian billionaire sparks online outrage

Young promising Nigerian billionaire Obinwanne Okeke has allegedly been arrested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for conspiracy to commit fraud amount to 12 million US dollars according to local media reports.

The Forbes under 30 millionaire and founder of Invictus Group is being charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud according to Guardian

Nigerian President’s head of digital communications Tolu Ogunlessi confirmed the reports through his post on twitter.

My jaws are on the ground after reading that DOJ Affidavit. Crazy. Social Media played a significant role in the investigations (Twitter, Instagram, Nairaland) – really intriguing stuff. Talk about an unwitting digital footprint. (First 4 pages of DOJ affidavit below) pic.twitter.com/O4I4jcoPND — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) August 16, 2019

Nigerians took to social media to express their shock of the news of the arrest.

Just settling to read this Invictus story. The sad thing about this is that no matter the credibility you’ve built as a Nigerian entrepreneur, the world now has a reason to doubt you.



Very sad day for everyone building with true sweat. — Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) August 16, 2019

The story of Invictus Obi and Samson Siasia is a message to the Nigeria Police that not only young men with dreads and tattoos commit crimes. People do Yahoo Yahoo with suit & tie too — The Dámilọ́lá Akínsànyà ?? (@damiakinsanya) August 16, 2019

This Invictus Obi affidavit shows what I have always been saying that Nigerian 419 fraudsters are basic. Their victims are also basic too. How can a company where CFO can authorize millions of dollars in transfer have no endpoint security and transaction authorization security? pic.twitter.com/ELkvPYQZ5z — Victor Asemota (@asemota) August 16, 2019

No matter how bad Invictus Obi’s fraud is, it isn’t remotely near what Bernie Madoff or Elizabeth Holmes managed to pull off.



And no, we are not the worst people on earth.



That doesn’t mean we are angels. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 17, 2019

Some Nigerians have called out the alleged fraudulent act of the entrepreneur, while others think the Nigerian security agencies to learn from the FBI. But for now, the ball of the future of the business man is in the FBI’s court.

Okeke has investment in real estate development, energy and construction. His company, Invictus Group, operates in three African countries, which include Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia, says “Legit”: https://www.legit.ng/1254752-invictus-obi-fbi-arrests-forbes-30-nigerian-obinwanne-12m-fraud-nigerians-react.html

In May 2017, The African Brand Congress awarded the Invictus Group of Companies Ltd the Africa’s Most Innovative Investment Company of the Year 2017 Award. And in October 2017, he was nominated for Africa’s most prestigious award for businessmen, The AABLA Awards, in the category of Young African Business Leader (West Africa). Okeke is a regular contributor to the Forbes Africa Magazine where he shares his thoughts on entrepreneurship and investment in Africa; Guardian