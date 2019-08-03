Namibia inaugurates new port terminal

Namibia’s president, Hage Geingob has inaugurated a new $200 million dollars port terminal at Walvis Bay, an extension that will double the country’s port capacity from 350,000 containers to 750,000 per year.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the 40- hectare platform reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean.

“Namibia has now joined countries such as Australia, Brazil, Dubai and the Netherlands in the utilisation of reclaimed land for port expansion,” said Geingob.

Namport director, Nangula Hamunyela said the terminal not only increases Namport’s assets to N$7,6 billion dollars, but also launches the company’s goal to become a logistics hub for the southern African region.

“Thus the completion of the container terminal expansion puts us on a firm trajectory towards realising our dream of transforming Namibia into an international logistics hub,” Geingob added.

According to Geingob, Namibia is linked to neighbouring countries through the various transport corridors and hence, must strive to capitalise on this immense investment for harnessing the vast potential of our Southern African Development Community – neighbours that have no immediate access to the ocean.