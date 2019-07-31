Moroccan King celebrates 20 year rule [Morning Call]

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has called for reforms in his kingdom to lead the way to a new development model. In a speech celebrating his 20 years on the throne, he enumerated some key achievements of his rule, with emphasis on infrastructure developments such as highways, high-speed railway, ports, renewable energy and urban development. Under his reign, the kingdom has gone through remarkable evolution in many fields.

But according to him, government reforms in education, health and investments, would improve the standard of living for his country where the poverty and unemployment rates are still high.

But over the last 20 years, how has the cooperation between the monarchy and the rest of the African continent evolved?