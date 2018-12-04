Morocco king visits Gabon president in Rabat hospital

Gabon
The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI has met with Gabonese president Ali Bongo Ondimba who is currently in the country for medical recovery.
The royal palace on Monday shared a photo of the two leaders reportedly at the facility where he is convalescing after being flown in last Thursday.
Bongo was hospitalized in the King Fahd hospital in the Saudi Arabia capital, Riyadh, where he was due to attend an investment summit.
Government officially said he had suffered severe fatigue and had been admitted subsequently. Reuters also quoted sources that claimed he had been hit by a stroke.
The photo showed the two leaders in a chat both wearing long dresses with caps. The photo was accompanied by a brief history of relations between the two countries.
There is no information on how long Bongo will stay in Morocco or when he’s returning to Libreville.
Timeline of Bongo’s hospitalization
- October 25 – Bongo admitted to the King Fahd hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – source at presidency tells Jeune Afrique.
- October 29 – Government confirms hospitalization, warns against spread of fake news
- October 31 – Cameroon channel banned for six-months for reporting Bongo’s death
- November 11 – Bongo recovering his faculties, remains in charge – Presidency
- November 14 – Opposition demands clarity on Bongo’s health
- November 15 – Constitutional Court orders veep to chair cabinet meeting in Bongo’s absence
- November 21 – Jeune Afrique reports Bongo to convalesce in London
- November 24 – Venue of convalescence changes from London to Rabat
- November 29 – Bongo is flown to Morocco for medical recovery
Then minister Bongo was took over the reins in the oil-rich central African nation in 2009 following the death of his father Omar Bongo who had been president for over four decades.
Ali won hotly contested polls in 2016 to secure his second-term in charge. The main opponent and former colleague minister, Jean Ping, unsuccessfully contested the results. Ping, a former African Union chief, insists he was the constitutionally elected president.
