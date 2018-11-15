Gabon top court orders VP to take charge in Bongo's absence

Things are starting to change at the top in Gabon. After nearly three weeks of speculation, the Constitutional Court finally acknowledged the temporary unavailability of the Head of State, who is currently ill and hospitalized in Saudi Arabia.

It effectively authorises Vice-President Pierre Claver Maganga Moussavou to chair the Council of Ministers in order to attend to urgent matters that have been at a standstill for three weeks.

The institution says that it took this decision, “in order to ensure the continuity of the State and the public service, as well as the regular functioning of the government.”

But no explanation has been given as to why President Ali Bongo Odimba was temporarily prevented from attending, as his illness is at the centre of all kinds of rumours.

At the moment, the only official information remains he’s hospitalization in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following an illness on October 24.

AFP