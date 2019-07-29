Refugees receive free eye surgery in Kenya

Kenya
At least over 300 refugees with eye problems received free surgeries in Garissa, Kenya.
The residents of Dadaab refugee camp underwent operations that will allow them to see in a short time courtesy of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Hayarat Foundation and the UN refugee Agency reports Anadolu agency.
Many people in Garissa suffer from eye cataracts
cloudy cornea that result in blurred vision due to exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays in the dry and always sunny town.
The free surgery that was offered in two different health centers attracted people beyond the refugee camp with some traveling from as far as the neighbouring country, Somalia.Medino Osman Yaris, mother of five children, told that she came from Somalia by walking for three days to get treatment.
Cataract operations in Kenya Dadaab refugee camp continue. Today, your support brought light for those 50 patients who couldn’t see because of the cataract. pic.twitter.com/ZwuQuHBFup— Hayrat Aid (@HayratAid) July 24, 2019
