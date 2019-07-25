Somalia buries victims of Mogadishu terrorist attack

A funeral ceremony was held Thursday for district commissioners killed in a suicide attack in Mogadishu, Somalia.

The attack took place in the offices of the Mogadishu mayor on Wednesday, killing six and injuring six others, including the mayor.

“We send our deepest condolences to the people of Somalia for the deaths of some of the Mogadishu district commissioners, directors and other people who died in national service. We are now at their funeral services”, Somalian security Minister, Abdinasir Seid Musse said.

They lost their lives for their nation.

Somalia’s security minister also paid tribute to victims of the attack.

“They are martyrs who were killed while working tirelessly for their nation and government. They lost their lives for their nation”, he added.

Islamic state group, Al-shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack. The United Nations chief, António Guterres strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack.

He also offered his condolences and reiterated the full support of the U.N to the Somalian government.

AFP