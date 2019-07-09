Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

CAF corruption saga: what lies ahead? [The Morning Call]

CAF corruption saga: what lies ahead? [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

It’s a lot of action in African football where the nations cup is taking place in Egypt. The tournament which is the biggest sporting competition on the continent not only showcases the best of African football, it is also said to reflect the current level of management of football in Africa.

Recently, global governing body FIFA announced a planned takeover of the running of football on the continent in the wake of major governance issues that have embroiled the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the sport’s largest regional confederation.

But first, we talk about the smiles and unity that the sport brings to the faces of Africans from various parts of the continent.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..