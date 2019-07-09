CAF corruption saga: what lies ahead? [The Morning Call]

It’s a lot of action in African football where the nations cup is taking place in Egypt. The tournament which is the biggest sporting competition on the continent not only showcases the best of African football, it is also said to reflect the current level of management of football in Africa.

Recently, global governing body FIFA announced a planned takeover of the running of football on the continent in the wake of major governance issues that have embroiled the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the sport’s largest regional confederation.

But first, we talk about the smiles and unity that the sport brings to the faces of Africans from various parts of the continent.