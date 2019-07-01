Qatar airways begin operation in Somalia

Qatar Airways’ first flight from Doha to Mogadishu landed at Aden Abdulle International Airport in the Somali capital on Manday

The company has joined the growing list of foreign airlines operating flights in Somalia.

“I am truly honoured to be here today to inaugurate our new road. We have responded to the growing demand from customers for services to Somalia and from today we will fly three times a week between Mogadishu and Doha,”

Vice President of Middle East, Africa and Pakistan of Qatar Airways, Ehab Amin said.

For many, this new investment is a gesture of Qatar’s commitment to the African continent.

The airline operates 127 flights a week to 22 destinations in five African countries.