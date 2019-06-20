Malawi's parliament elects first woman speaker [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Catherine Gotani Hara, a lawmaker with the main opposition Malawi Congress Party, MCP, has been elected speaker of the country’s parliament becoming the first woman speaker. 190 MPs participated in the process to elect the next speaker and two deputies.
So what does this mean for Malawi and how is the news is being received in the country?
Go to video
Guinea Bissau presidential election to be held on November 24
Go to video
Campaign highlights ahead of Mauritania presidential elections
Go to video
Madagascar President assured of winning majority seats in parliament
Go to video
Lesotho's 80-year-old PM accused of ceding power to his wife
06:03
DR Congo: Lamuka coalition boycotts parliament [Morning Call]
Go to video
Nigeria National Assembly leadership: Ruling APC sweeps all top posts